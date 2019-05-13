Buttler an ‘extreme talent’ says England team-mate Roy

Jason Roy has hailed England team-mate Jos Buttler as an “extreme talent” and said his brutal match-winning century in the second one-day international against Pakistan was no shock.

The England squad trained in Bristol on Monday ahead of the third ODI, with the dust only just setting on Buttler’s spectacular 50-ball ton in Southampton two days ago that underpinned a 12-run victory.

It was the second-fastest hundred by an England batsmen in one-day internationals – Buttler also holds the record with a 46-ball ton – and Roy said on Sky Sports: “He is as good as it gets to be honest.

Jos Buttler celebrates his century during the second one-day international (Adam Davy/PA).

“It is not kind of a shock.

“It is getting a bit routine for him to go out and play those innings, demoralising those guys at the top of the order that are kind of going at a run a ball, and he comes in and just blitzes it.

“He is an extreme talent, works hard for it and deserves everything he gets.”

Roy was also in the runs, hitting 87 on his return to action from a back spasm that followed on from hamstring trouble.

“I am 100 per cent fit,” Roy said.

“I spent six or seven weeks with my hamstring injury and fixing that, and then the back was quite a big issue, but it was resolved by the great medical staff we have.

“I feel better than I felt before, which is a nice feeling.”