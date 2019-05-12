Yaya Toure denies he has retired from playing football

Yaya Toure has insisted he has not yet retired, days after his agent said the former Ivory Coast international was ready to move into coaching.

Agent Dimitry Seluk used Twitter on Friday to say the ex-Manchester City midfielder had “ended his playing career” but the 35-year-old refuted that on Sunday after commentating on City’s Premier League title triumph at Brighton.

“There has been a lot of confusion about my future recently,” Toure wrote on Twitter.

There has been a lot of confusion about my future recently. I want to make it clear here that I love football and I’m still in contention to play for a few more years. Yes, I’m starting to prepare myself for coaching badges but full time coaching is not what I’m thinking now. 1/2 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 12, 2019

I am now ready and focused to take new challenges in playing football! And don’t worry once the time has come, I will announce my retirement personally and officially by myself!! 2/2 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 12, 2019

“I want to make it clear here that I love football and I’m still in contention to play for a few more years.

“Yes, I’m starting to prepare myself for coaching badges but full time coaching is not what I’m thinking right now.”

Toure left City after eight seasons in 2018 and later signed for former club Olympiakos.

Yaya Toure @YayaToure ended his playing career. Next up is a career in coaching. Read here: https://t.co/7nWuYeTlC6 pic.twitter.com/oNOwMqoGlD — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) May 10, 2019

But he left the Greek side three months later and has not played since December last year.

“I am now ready and focused to take new challenges in playing football,” Toure added.

“And don’t worry once the time has come, I will announce my retirement personally and officially by myself.”