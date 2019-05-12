Advertising
Noel Gallagher sings Wonderwall during City’s dressing room title celebrations
The Oasis star led the singalong after Manchester City’s 4-1 win at Brighton.
Manchester City fan and Oasis star Noel Gallagher belted out one of the Manchester band’s biggest hits after his team secured its fourth Premier League title.
City had to win at Brighton on the final day to be sure of defending their crown, and a ruthless attacking display saw them comfortably home with a 4-1 victory.
And while the Amex Stadium is more accustomed to football matches than rock and roll, Gallagher put on a special performance with the City players and staff in the dressing room after the final whistle.
Players joined the former Oasis frontman in a rendition of Wonderwall before chanting in celebration of their title defence.
“Today is gonna be the day” Bernardo Silva tweeted.
Meanwhile, City youngster Phil Foden captioned his photo alongside Gallagher with another of the band’s songs.
Advertising
“Champagne Football. Champagne Supernova” he tweeted.
Noel’s brother and former band mate Liam simply tweeted “MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x” after the action had unfolded.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.