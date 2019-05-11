England forward Nikita Parris to leave Manchester City

England forward Nikita Parris has announced she is leaving Manchester City, but has not revealed where she is destined for.

Parris, who won the Football Writers’ Association’s Women’s Footballer of the Year award last month, has been linked with a move to French side Lyon.

The 25-year-old said on Instagram: “After five years the moment has come, to call time on my career as a Manchester City Women’s player.

“I want to thank the fans for their support over the last five years. I’ve given this club everything and won every trophy domestically possible to win.”

City have won both the FA Women’s Cup – they beat West Ham last week in the final – and the FA WSL Continental Cup this season and finished runners-up to Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

Nick Cushing’s side were beaten for the first time this campaign at Arsenal on Saturday in their final league game to narrowly miss out on being undefeated in all competitions.

Nikita Parris, right, is the Women’s Super League’s record goalscorer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Parris joined City in 2015, initially on loan, and helped them win the league title in 2016 and two WSL League Cups, in 2016 and 2019.

She was second-highest WSL scorer this season with 19 goals and her career tally of 47 league goals places her at the top of the all-time WSL list.