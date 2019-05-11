Buttler dedicates century to his daughter as England set imposing target

Jos Buttler toasted his 110 not out against Pakistan at Southampton with a celebratory tribute to baby daughter Georgia.

England’s heavyweight hitter beamed as he pulled out the classic baby-rocking celebration, reaching his eighth One Day International century in just 50 balls.

Buttler and captain Eoin Morgan posted a 162-run stand as England struck 373 for three in the second ODI against Pakistan at Southampton.

Buttler and wife Louise recently celebrated the birth of first child Georgia Rose, and England’s premier one-day run-maker celebrated his stunning innings with a touching family tribute.

Skipper Morgan fired an unbeaten 71 of his own as the hosts produced their seventh-highest ODI total at the Ageas Bowl.

England have now passed 300 runs in ODIs 35 times since the 2015 World Cup – compared with 34 times in their entire previous history.

What a pleasure to watch @josbuttler in full flow .. ? #ENGvPAK .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 11, 2019

Buttler’s remarkable muscle-flexing innings comprised of six fours and nine sixes, with his second 50 coming in just 18 balls.

The four that yielded his half century proved the epitome of improvised attack.

The 28-year-old stepped away from his wicket to swat Faheem Ashraf’s wayward leg-side bouncer over point – and all the way to the boundary.

Morgan was just as proactive at the other end, to put England in a commanding position.

England’s Jonny Bairstow scored 51 off 45 balls (Adam Davy/PA)

Jonny Bairstow’s 51 set the tone for a fluid enough England knock, the opener surviving two close calls before holing out to Fakhar Zaman on the boundary.

Jason Roy plundered 87 but could not turn that 13th half century into a three-figure knock, top-edging Hasan Ali for a facile Imad Wasim catch.

Joe Root cantered to a comfortable 40 only to depart in frustration, having blasted Yasir Shah straight to Haris Sohail at mid-wicket.

Root’s dismissal had England 211 for three in the 36th over, but then the fun really began, with neither Morgan nor Buttler looking back amid some eye-catching shots.