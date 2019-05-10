Wolves boss Nuno ready to compete at Anfield

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists he will plan for their crucial trip to title-chasing Liverpool like it was a summer friendly.

The Reds are a point behind leaders Manchester City, who travel to Brighton, with the race for the Premier League going to the final day.

If City fail to beat the Seagulls and Liverpool triumph the hosts will win the top flight for the first time since 1990.

Wolves have sealed seventh place after their first year back in the Premier League and Nuno is not adding any extra importance to Sunday’s Anfield clash.

He said: “I want to be involved in every game, even in a pre-season game I’m always involved.

“The players rise for every game and training session, this is the philosophy. It’s a big game and we want to play it.

“I like Liverpool, the way they play with the intensity they have , it’s hard to find someone who didn’t enjoy the game against Barcelona (the 4-0 Champions League semi-final win). It was amazing.

“It’s a tough challenge, it’s the final game of the season and we want to compete like always.”

Wolves have no new fitness worries so could name an unchanged team following last week’s 1-0 win over Fulham.

They have impressed since returning to the Premier League after winning the Sky Bet Championship last term but Nuno placed little importance on their final position.

“You cannot be measured by the table, we measure ourselves by how we have done things, how we have improved and how we wanted to do things,” he said.

“We knew since last season we wanted to keep with the same idea no matter what level we were. There were bad moments but we were able to bounce back which shows the character of the players.

“You cannot be measured against the big sides, we have been competing throughout the season with good and bad moments.

“What is important is how we did it, how did we compete and did our fans enjoy it?”