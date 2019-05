Warren Gatland to become Lions head coach for third time

Warren Gatland has agreed to become head coach of the British and Irish Lions for the tour to South Africa in 2021, Press Association Sport understands.

The Lions have moved swiftly to secure Gatland for a record third successive term, in the process ending the prospect of the Kiwi replacing Eddie Jones as England boss after the World Cup.

Although the contract has yet to be signed as Gatland is currently in New Zealand, a verbal agreement has been reached.

Warren Gatland will take on the head coach’s job for the British and Irish Lions for a third time (David Davies/PA).

A start date has yet to be finalised, but it is likely that the most successful coach in Six Nations history will take up the role a year out from the tour.

It means Gatland will complete the set of Lions tour destinations following a series win against Australia in 2013 and 1-1 draw with New Zealand four years later.

A spokesman for the Lions declined to comment on the news.