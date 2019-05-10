Rugbyu Saracens

England prop Mako Vunipola will take his place in Saracens’ starting line-up for the Heineken Champions Cup final against Leinster in Newcastle on Saturday.

Vunipola had been troubled by an ankle injury, but he starts in a pack that sees lock Maro Itoje featuring at blindside flanker and Will Skelton partnering George Kruis in the second-row.

Flanker Michael Rhodes misses out because of a back problem, but wing Sean Maitland returns after missing the semi-final victory over Munster last month.

Saracens are chasing a third European title in four seasons, while Leinster – conquerors of Saracens in last year’s quarter-finals – are bidding for a record fifth European crown.