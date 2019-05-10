Philadelphia 76ers force Game 7 against Toronto Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back from a 36-point reversal on Tuesday to tie their Eastern Conference semi-final series against Toronto Raptors 3-3.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points in a 112-101 victory for the Sixers to force a seventh game, with the winner set to face the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ben Simmons (21 points) and Joel Embiid (17 points) also found form which was lacking in the heavy defeat in Game 5.

Conversely, the Raptors were poor from outside the paint and only hit three out of 17 three-point attempts in the first half, while Kawhi Leonard only managed 29 points after scoring 30 or more in the first four games of the series.

The Portland Trail Blazers also forced a Game 7 with a 119-108 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Damian Lillard top scored with 32 for Portland, while CJ McCollum had 30 and Rodney Hood 25.

*extreme Ryan Gosling voice* It wasn’t over….It STILL Isn’t over pic.twitter.com/VVC3wxAAnP — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 10, 2019

Nikola Jokic top scored for the Nuggets with 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.