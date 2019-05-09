Former England captain Vaughan eager to see Archer given Ashes bow this summer

Michael Vaughan has vowed to drive to Joe Root’s house and “drag him out of bed” if that is what it takes to get Jofra Archer involved in the Ashes.

Archer has bowled a grand total of 16 overs in an England shirt but is fast becoming the man of the moment having announced himself on the international stage with a series of stylish, 90mph spells.

It already seems inevitable that the Barbados-born paceman will force his way into the final World Cup squad later this month but a mouthwatering four-over spell at the Oval during Wednesday’s washed out one-day international against Pakistan kicked off a new debate about his potential in the Test arena.

Michael Vaughan watches on at the #NoBoundaries event in London (NatWest)

And England’s 2005 Ashes-winning captain believes Archer is already a ‘must pick’ against the Australians.

“No question, he’ll be playing Test cricket soon. He’ll be involved in the Ashes,” said Vaughan, sitting alongside Test captain Root at NatWest’s #NoBoundaries event in London.

Jofra Archer has impressed during his short England career so far (Simon Galloway/PA)

“I know Joe can’t say it because he has to play the straight bat but I can. He’s outstanding, he’s different and he plays cricket in the way I wished I could have played the game in terms of mentality.

Advertising

“I will drive personally to Sheffield and drag him (Root) out of bed if he (Archer) is not involved in some stage during the Ashes.”

Root was understandably less forthright than his predecessor but is always thinking about how players might fit into his Test XI.

Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan wants Jofra Archer involved against the Australians later this year (Chris Radburn/PA)

“When you watch him play in these games and watch him train, you’re always looking towards the Ashes,” he admitted.

Advertising

“The selectors have got to weigh everything up carefully… it will be interesting to see how he develops throughout these games and how he handles everything but so far I think he’s been fine.”

Stuart Broad is no longer part of the white-ball set-up so will have to wait for his chance to line up alongside Archer, but he is already a fan of the 24-year-old.

“He looks a really fantastic cricketer, I think he’ll be involved in that World Cup squad,” said Broad.

“It’s going to be very hard not just to leave him out of that squad but to leave out of that team. It’s a huge bonus for the England team.

Veteran England paceman Stuart Broad has also been impressed by Archer (Adam Davy/PA)

“I can’t see any negatives to a fantastic, dynamic, winning cricketer coming on the scene. He’s quick, he’s exciting, he generates effortless pace, he’s got control and bounce.

“It’s really hard to predict how someone will go at the top level but you look at what he has and I don’t see why he wouldn’t have success in Test cricket.”

:: Michael Vaughan and Stuart Broad are NatWest ambassador’s, helping champion cricket at all levels as part of this year’s #NoBoundaries campaign.