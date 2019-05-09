Menu

Farah to defend Chicago marathon title in October

UK & international sports | Published:

The decision effectively rules out a return to the track at the World Championships in Doha.

2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Sir Mo Farah will defend his Chicago Marathon title in October, virtually ending any speculation linking him with a track return.

Farah declined a chance to contest the marathon at this year’s World Championships in Doha, which led to suggestions he could run the 10,000m – the distance over which he won two of his four Olympic titles – ahead of next year’s Games.

However, Farah has confirmed he will run in Chicago on October 13, a week after the World Championships end.

“Winning the Chicago Marathon last year was very special for me,” Farah said in a statement.

“It was my first time to win a World Marathon Major and my time was a European and British record. I am looking forward to returning in 2019 to defend my title on the streets of Chicago.

“It is a fast course with good organisation. I expect they will recruit a strong field to make it a great race.”

Farah won in 2018 in a time of two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds but finished fifth in last month’s London Marathon.

UK & international sports

