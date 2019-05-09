Advertising
Farah to defend Chicago marathon title in October
The decision effectively rules out a return to the track at the World Championships in Doha.
Sir Mo Farah will defend his Chicago Marathon title in October, virtually ending any speculation linking him with a track return.
Farah declined a chance to contest the marathon at this year’s World Championships in Doha, which led to suggestions he could run the 10,000m – the distance over which he won two of his four Olympic titles – ahead of next year’s Games.
However, Farah has confirmed he will run in Chicago on October 13, a week after the World Championships end.
“Winning the Chicago Marathon last year was very special for me,” Farah said in a statement.
“It was my first time to win a World Marathon Major and my time was a European and British record. I am looking forward to returning in 2019 to defend my title on the streets of Chicago.
“It is a fast course with good organisation. I expect they will recruit a strong field to make it a great race.”
Farah won in 2018 in a time of two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds but finished fifth in last month’s London Marathon.
