Spurs hit back to stun Ajax and book Champions League final against Liverpool

Tottenham replicated Liverpool’s Champions League miracle as Lucas Moura’s dramatic second-half hat-trick set up a stunning 3-2 win over Ajax which sets up an all-English final.

Spurs were dead and buried at half-time in the second leg at the Johan Cryuff ArenA as they trailed the Amsterdam 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate after goals from Matthijs De Ligt and Hakim Ziyech.

However, a miraculous comeback, spearheaded by Moura, was completed deep into added time when the Brazilian slotted home a loose ball to spark amazing scenes in Amsterdam.

It continues the remarkable progress for Spurs under boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has led the club further in Europe than any other.

Jurgen Klopp’s men may have thought their name was on the trophy after the manner of their comeback against Barcelona, but Spurs will have other ideas and it promises to be a brilliant spectacle in Madrid on June 1.

For Ajax, a brilliant run in this competition, where they beat Real Madrid and Juventus in previous rounds, ended in the most heartbreaking of ways and with their side set to be picked apart in the summer, they are unlikely to have a better chance of winning European football’s premier club competition than this.