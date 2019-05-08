Royal approval for dramatic Tottenham victory in Champions League semi-final

Tottenham’s stunning Champions League comeback win over Ajax earned royal approval and also crossed one of the game’s great divides.

Within minutes of sealing their historic victory, Prince William set the tone for the celebrations by tweeting from the official Kensington Palace Twitter account: “Two English teams in the Champions League final! Congratulations Spurs on yet another incredible comeback! W”

And their stunning performance also drew praise from former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who paid tribute to a team who for so long had been his London rivals.

Fabregas, now with Monaco, tweeted: “Credit where it’s due. What a come back from Spurs. What a coach Pochettino is.”

BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes the success of the two Premier League sides underscored the value of commitment and belief in the British game.

Sutton tweeted: “A lesson in life from Liverpool and Spurs in the last two nights. All the skill in the world but it was guts, drive and courage which saw them through…”

And the understandably excitable Gary Lineker sent a number of increasingly astonished tweets as the evening unfolded, ending in simply: “Oh my God”.