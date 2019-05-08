Advertising
Liverpool given 16,613 ticket allocation for Champions League final
The showpiece match will be played at Atletico Madrid’s 67,830-capacity Estadio Metropolitano.
Liverpool have received an allocation of 16,613 tickets for the Champions League final.
The showpiece match will be played at Atletico Madrid’s 67,830-capacity Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday, June 1.
Liverpool announced the top-priced tickets will cost £513 while around 3200 category four tickets will be available for £60.
The Reds reached their second consecutive final after their amazing 4-0 win over Barcelona at Anfield on Tuesday night, overturning a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.