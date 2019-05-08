Leonard leads the way as Toronto Raptors rout Philadelphia 76ers

The Toronto Raptors eased past the Philadelphia 76ers in a 125-89 triumph to take the upper hand in their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Kawhi Leonard extended his streak of scoring more than 20 points to seven games, finishing the night with 21 in addition to 13 rebounds, while Pascal Siakam added 25 in the win.

The 36-point victory was the largest win for the Raptors in the post-season, with Joel Embiid only scoring 13 for the Sixers as Toronto moved 3-2 ahead in the series.

The Denver Nuggets also opened up a 3-2 lead in their series against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 124-98 victory.

Nikola Jokic had 25 for Denver and grabbed 19 rebounds, while Paul Millsap added 24 and Jamal Murray 18.

Damian Lillard was Portland’s top scorer with 22, but only made two from nine three-point attempts.