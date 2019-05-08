Menu

Advertising

In pictures: Liverpool’s stunning comeback against Barcelona

UK & international sports | Published:

Liverpool reached the Champions League final for the second year running.

Liverpool produce a staggering comeback at Anfield to reach the Champions League final

Liverpool produced a staggering comeback against Barcelona to reach the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.

Jurgen Klopp’s side trailed 3-0 after the first leg at the Nou Camp but Divock Origi’s seventh-minute opener gave Reds fans hope.

Georginio Wijnaldum came on as a half-time substitute and he repaid Klopp’s faith with two goals in two minutes to put Liverpool 3-0 up and level on aggregate before Trent Alexander-Arnold’s intuitive quick corner saw Origi net his second with 11 minutes remaining and complete a spectacular turnaround.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out some of the best images from a remarkable night at Anfield.

Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Roberto Firmino missed the match through injury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Mohamed Salah, who was also unavailable with concussion, arrived at Anfield wearing a t-shirt with the slogan ‘Never Give Up’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, left, before kick-off (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Lionel Messi, second left, clashed with Andrew Roberton, far right, during the early exchanges of the match (Peter Byrne/PA)

Advertising

Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Divock Origi puts Liverpool ahead (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Barcelona’s former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, left, reacts to a challenge from Fabinho (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson picked up a knock in the first half but managed to play the full match (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Robertson, right, was forced off at half-time with an injury (Peter Byrne/PA)

Advertising

Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde on the touchline during the first half (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Wijnaldum scored Liverpool’s second goal just nine minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Wijnaldum scored his second goal in two second-half minutes to level the tie (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Alexander-Arnold’s quick corner fell in the path of Origi to slot home Liverpool’s fourth goal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Origi celebrates putting Liverpool 4-0 up (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
The scoreboard at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Messi speaks to referee Cuneyt Cakir after the defeat (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Fabinho, left, and Virgil Van Dijk celebrate after the final whistle (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the match (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Academy graduate Alexander-Arnold reacting after the stunning comeback (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Salah, Klopp and Van Dijk celebrate in front of the Kop at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Liverpool celebrate their famous victory in front of the Kop (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News