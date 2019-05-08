In pictures: Liverpool’s stunning comeback against Barcelona

Liverpool reached the Champions League final for the second year running.
Liverpool produced a staggering comeback against Barcelona to reach the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.
Jurgen Klopp’s side trailed 3-0 after the first leg at the Nou Camp but Divock Origi’s seventh-minute opener gave Reds fans hope.
Georginio Wijnaldum came on as a half-time substitute and he repaid Klopp’s faith with two goals in two minutes to put Liverpool 3-0 up and level on aggregate before Trent Alexander-Arnold’s intuitive quick corner saw Origi net his second with 11 minutes remaining and complete a spectacular turnaround.
Here, Press Association Sport picks out some of the best images from a remarkable night at Anfield.
