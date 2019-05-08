Callum Ilott to drive for Alfa Romeo in testing in Barcelona

British driver Callum Ilott will be handed his maiden Formula One outing at next week’s test in Barcelona.

The 20-year-old from Cambridge, who is a member of the Ferrari academy, will drive for Alfa Romeo on Tuesday.

He follows in the footsteps of Mick Schumacher – also a member of Ferrari’s young driver programme – who tested for Ferrari and Alfa Romeo in Bahrain earlier this year.

Ilott is currently competing in Formula Two, F1’s feeder championship. He joined the Ferrari stable as a junior driver in 2017.

Last year, Ilott finished third in GP3 – a series previously won by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and British novice George Russell – before taking the step up to F2 this season.