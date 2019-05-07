Tiger Woods awarded America’s highest civilian honour by president Donald Trump

Tiger Woods has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honour, by president Donald Trump.

The 43-year-old, who last month claimed his first major title in 11 years after winning the Masters at Augusta National, was presented with the honour at a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Woods is the fourth golfer to have received the award after Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Charles Sifford.

Other past recipients include the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Stephen Hawking, Aretha Franklin, Billie Jean King, Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali.

Woods wrote on Twitter: “It’s an incredible privilege to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Considering the recipients, history, and what this means to me and my family, it’s also very humbling.

“Thank you all for your support and I hope this inspires others to never give up on their dreams.”

Woods’ Masters triumph was his 15th major title in total and left him three behind Nicklaus’ all-time record.

It also completed one of sport’s great comebacks after multiple back surgeries and personal issues looked to have cut short both his pursuit of Nicklaus and his career.

The former world number one’s win at Augusta was his 81st victory on the PGA Tour.