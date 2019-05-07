Liverpool’s Barcelona comeback is ‘best ever’ European night at Anfield – Fowler

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler described the Reds’ rousing comeback victory over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final as the best ever European night at Anfield.

The 4-3 aggregate victory, secured with a 4-0 win on the night, took Jurgen Klopp’s side into the final in Madrid and Fowler said it was the best European performance ever by the Reds on home soil.

He told BT Sport 2: “You know when you talk about the great nights, this is the best ever. It’s absolutely incredible.”

Fowler added: “Before the game, we were talking about all the superlatives we can about (Lionel) Messi. We can run out of superlatives for Liverpool.

“(It was) deserved as well and that’s the best thing about it.

“I’m so proud and so delighted to be part of Liverpool. Everything about Liverpool tonight was brilliant.”

Fellow former Liverpool striker Michael Owen praised Klopp’s side for their incredible season which also sees them in with a chance of the Premier League title going into the final game on Sunday.

Owen said: “It’s only football that can do this. What an incredible season we’ve had and it’s not over yet.

“This place has seen some of the most amazing nights, European nights, of football and it’s right up there with them. Possibly the best.”

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand joined in the praise for Liverpool’s performance.

He said: “You cannot fail to have respect for this stadium when you come here.

“The emotions that this place evokes on nights like these, there hasn’t been a better night than this.

“They took it out of Barcelona’s hands – the spirit, the heart shown by this squad, and that all starts from the top. That starts from Klopp.

“What they’ve produced here is breathtaking and you can do nothing but respect the team, the management, and the way this club have conducted themselves, especially on a night like tonight.”