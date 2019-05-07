Harden helps Houston level play-off series against Golden State

James Harden scored 38 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Houston Rockets survived a late scare to beat the Golden State Warriors 112-108 and level their play-off series.

Eric Gordon contributed 20 points and PJ Tucker added a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in Houston’s win, which saw the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final series tied at 2-2.

The Warriors had chances to level late on but Kevin Durant (34 points) and Steph Curry (30 points) both missed three-point attempts with less than five seconds left as the Rockets held on for victory.

The evenly-matched series – which has seen defending NBA champions the Warriors record 448 points so far and the Rockets 447 – continues in California on Wednesday.

In the Eastern Conference semi-final, the Milwaukee Bucks have opened up a 3-1 lead over the Boston Celtics after a 113-101 victory at the TD Garden.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his impressive run of form with game-highs in both points (39) and rebounds (16).

For Boston, Kyrie Irving (20 points and 10 assists), Marcus Morris (18 points and 14 rebounds) and Jayson Tatum (17 points and 10 rebounds) all recorded double-doubles but it was not enough to save the Celtics.