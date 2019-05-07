Advertising
Baseball game delayed due to swarm of bees in stadium
The stadium was abuzz, but not for the reason fans and players would have hoped.
There was an undeniable buzz as San Francisco Giants and Cincinatti Reds prepared to face off on Monday, but not the kind the players might have wanted.
“We are delayed due to bees, if you can bee-lieve it,” tweeted the Giants as workers in protective suits sought to clear the home plate at the Great American Ball Park.
The tie was delayed by 20 minutes following the swarm, with players and umpires forced to keep a safe distance.
There was a sting in the tail for the travelling Giants, as the Reds ended up winning 12-4.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.