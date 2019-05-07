5 matches in which Liverpool defied the odds

Liverpool’s remarkable 4-0 comeback win to overcome Spanish champions Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate to reach the Champions League final was the latest in a string of improbable turnaround victories.

Here, Press Association Sport examines five other classic comebacks for the Anfield club.

Liverpool 3 AC Milan 3 (Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties, Champions League final, Istanbul, May 2005)

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy after an astonishing win (Phil Noble/PA)

Liverpool beat Milan in a penalty shoot-out to win the Champions League after

sensationally coming from three goals down at half-time in a match later dubbed The Miracle of Istanbul.

Paolo Maldini gave Milan a first-minute lead, and two goals from Hernan Crespo put them in a seemingly unassailable position at the interval.

Reds captain Steven Gerrard gave Liverpool hope, and Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso levelled in a seven-minute spell. Jerzy Dudek then saved from Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko in the shoot-out to clinch a stunning

victory.

Liverpool 3 West Ham United 3 (Liverpool won 3-1 on penalties, FA Cup final, Cardiff, May 2006)

Advertising

Steven Gerrard inspired their comeback against West Ham (David Davies/PA Images)

Gerrard’s added-time screamer dragged this Millennium Stadium final into extra time, just when West Ham thought they had the match done and dusted.

The Reds captain’s second goal salvaged a 3-3 draw at the last, after West Ham had thrown away a 2-0 first-half lead. Jamie Carragher’s own goal and Dean Ashton’s finish had the Hammers in control, before Djibril Cisse cut the deficit before the break.

Gerrard levelled the tie at 2-2 before Paul Konchesky struck to edge the Londoners into that 3-2 lead that the Liverpool skipper cruelly snatched away at the death. Liverpool then prevailed 3-1 on penalties, only Teddy Sheringham finding the net from West Ham’s four efforts, with John Arne Riise firing the decisive spot-kick.

Advertising

Liverpool 3 Olympiacos 1 (Champions League Group Stage, Anfield, December 2004)

Steven Gerrard also inspired Liverpool’s win over Olympiacos (Phil Noble/PA Images)

Liverpool had to win by two goals to advance to the knockout stages, so

Rivaldo’s 27th-minute goal left the hosts with an uphill struggle.

Florent Sinama Pongolle put the Reds back on terms after the break, before Neil Mellor edged Liverpool into the 2-1 lead with nine minutes to play. And then up popped Gerrard, firing home from 20 yards to secure that two-goal victory margin, with just four minutes of normal time remaining.

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 3 (Premier League, Anfield, April 1996)

Stan Collymore’s finish sealed a 4-3 win over Newcastle (David Kendall/PA Images)

Branded the Premier League’s greatest ever game by many, and considered the defeat that ultimately came to define Newcastle’s title-race implosion.

Robbie Fowler struck for Liverpool after just two minutes, before Les Ferdinand and David Ginola had Newcastle leading 2-1 inside the quarter-hour. Fowler equalised after the break, only for Faustino Asprilla to put Newcastle 3-2 ahead before the hour-mark.

Collymore grabbed his second goal with little more than 20 minutes to play to tie the game at 3-3. And just when Newcastle thought they could escape Anfield with a point the former Nottingham Forest striker slotted home Liverpool’s winner. Footage of Newcastle boss Kevin Keegan slumped over in

the dugout still encapsulate a breathless night.

Liverpool 4 Borussia Dortmund 3 (Europa League, Anfield, April 2016)

Dejan Lovren headed in late on against Dortmund at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA Images)

In Jurgen Klopp’s first season at Liverpool, and against his former club, his team found themselves 3-1 down in the second leg of their quarter-final tie and therefore losing 4-2 on aggregate and facing elimination.

A finish from Divock Origi was all the hosts had to show for their efforts on an evening when Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Reus gave an impressively strong Dortmund team a convincing lead.

With 25 minutes remaining they still required three goals, but Philippe Coutinho’s low shot and then Mamadou Sakho’s header put them on course for so unlikely a victory.

Dejan Lovren’s injury-time header, from James Milner’s cross, secured exactly that. Dortmund’s respected manager Thomas Tuchel said post-match: “If I could explain it then something logical would have happened. You can’t explain it.”