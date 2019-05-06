Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
Norwich won the Championship title.
Judd Trump gained the upper hand in the World Championship final after winning eight frames in a row on Sunday to take a 12-5 lead against John Higgins.
Norwich clinched the Sky Bet Championship title after a 2-1 win against play-off bound Aston Villa.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the weekend’s best sporting action in pictures.
