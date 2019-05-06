Menu

Advertising

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

Norwich won the Championship title.

Team INEOS lead the peloton including leader Chris Lawless as the Tour de Yorkshire goes through Haworth

Judd Trump gained the upper hand in the World Championship final after winning eight frames in a row on Sunday to take a 12-5 lead against John Higgins.

Norwich clinched the Sky Bet Championship title after a 2-1 win against play-off bound Aston Villa.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the weekend’s best sporting action in pictures.

Judd Trump on his way to winning the World Championship final
Judd Trump during the World Championship final (Dave Howarth/PA)
Norwich celebrate winning the Sky Bet Championship at Villa Park
Norwich celebrate winning the Sky Bet Championship at Villa Park (Nigel French/PA)
Riders fall during a crash at the start of the Spanish Moto GP which was won by Marc Marquez
Riders fall during a crash at the start of the Spanish MotoGP which was won by Marc Marquez (Miguel Morenatti/AP)
Eoin Morgan celebrate his 50 as England beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a Twenty20 international in Cardiff
Eoin Morgan celebrates his 50 as England beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a Twenty20 international in Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)
Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey says goodbye to Arsenal fans in their last home game of the season after 11 years at the club
Aaron Ramsey says goodbye to Arsenal fans in their last home game of the season after 11 years at the club (John Walton/PA)

Advertising

Team Ineos’ Christopher Lawless celebrates winning the Tour de Yorkshire after stage four of the Tour de Yorkshire
Team Ineos’ Christopher Lawless celebrates winning the Tour de Yorkshire (Martin Rickett/PA)
Piggy French celebrates her victory on Vanir Kamira during day four of the 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire
Piggy French celebrates her victory on Vanir Kamira during day four of the 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire (David Davies/PA)
Celtic players celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership at Aberdeen
Celtic players celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership at Aberdeen (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Great Britain drew 1-1 with Spain in the FIH Men's Pro League in London
Great Britain drew 1-1 with Spain in the FIH Men’s Pro League in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Advertising

Notts County players react to their relegation from the league for the first time in their history after a 3-1 defeat at Swindon
Notts County players react to their relegation from the EFL for the first time in their history after a 3-1 defeat at Swindon (Julian Herbert/PA)
Saracens’ Alex Lewington scores a try as they beat Exeter 28-7
Saracens’ Alex Lewington scores a try as they beat Exeter (Paul Harding/PA)
Liverpool players celebrate after Divock Origi scores the winner which keeps their title hopes alive in a 3-2 away win against Newcastle
Liverpool players celebrate after Divock Origi scores the winner which keeps their title hopes alive in a 3-2 away win against Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manchester City Women players celebrate after beating West Ham Women 3-0 in the Women's FA Cup final
Manchester City Women players celebrate after beating West Ham Women 3-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final (John Walton/PA)
Cardiff's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing after his side's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed
Cardiff’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing after his side’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed (Simon Galloway/PA)
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News