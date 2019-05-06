Samit sparkles to make sure Nottinghamshire have home help

Samit Patel’s unbeaten century ensured Nottinghamshire secured a home Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final by the tightest of margins after they defeated Northamptonshire by one wicket at Wantage Road.

Patel hit a career-best 136 from 124 balls and saved his best for last when he crashed 14 from the first three balls of the final over from Ben Sanderson to drag his side over the line.

The Outlaws had looked set to concede top position in the North Group when they slipped to 116 for five in pursuit of 326 for victory.

That feeling when you secure your teams place in the Royal London One-Day cup semi final. #Outlaws pic.twitter.com/x4tJMVRd4V — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 6, 2019

Their sense of desperation grew as second-placed Worcestershire – North Group winners for the past two seasons – were embarking on a successful chase of 351 for nine against Derbyshire on the back of a whirlwind century from former Outlaws batsman Riki Wessels.

But Patel stood firm as he first pieced the innings back together in a 111-run sixth-wicket stand with Tom Moores before taking control of matters alongside the tail to see his side home.

Worcestershire therefore had to be content with second place after Wessels produced a memorable display of hitting at Derby.

The 33-year-old right-hander cleared the ropes 11 times, in addition to 10 fours, in his 130 from just 62 balls.

Worcestershire’s Callum Ferguson impressed (David Davies/PA)

Callum Ferguson’s unbeaten 103 from 95 balls appeared sedate by comparison but crucially guided the Rapids to a four-wicket win.

Derbyshire had two centurions of their own with Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen sharing a 222-run stand after the hosts had been one for one.

Lancashire claimed the final play-off place in the North Group after Durham were left frustrated by rain for the second time in a week.

Derbyshire’s Wayne Madsen was among the runs (PA)

Durham needed victory to progress, after their midweek match away to Nottinghamshire had been washed out, and had reached 182 for two against Yorkshire before the weather set in at Headingley to leave them with a point that was not enough.

Tom Taylor starred with bat and ball as Leicestershire signed off from their campaign with a 36-run home win against Warwickshire.

The 24-year-old all-rounder struck a career-best unbeaten 98 from 56 balls before claiming three for 58 as the Bears were bowled out for 304.