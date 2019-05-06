Menu

Advertising

England Under-17s on brink of Euro 2019 elimination after Holland defeat

UK & international sports | Published:

England face Sweden in their final Group B game on Thursday.

Sam Greenwood

England’s 2019 European Under-17 Championship hopes are on the brink after losing to defending champions Holland 5-2.

The Young Lions have collected just one point from their opening two Group B games and, after France’s 4-2 win over Sweden, are close to elimination.

Steve Cooper’s side face Sweden in their final game on Thursday needing to win and France to lose heavily to Holland.

In Dublin on Monday England led twice in the first half through Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Arsenal forward Sam Greenwood’s penalty.

But Bryan Brobbey’s brace and goals from Sontje Hansen, Naci Unuvar and Naoufal Bannis wrapped up victory for the Jong Oranje.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News