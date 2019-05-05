Advertising
Trump and Higgins locked at 4-4 following high-quality start to Crucible final
Each player scored two centuries in the first session of the World Championship final.
Judd Trump and John Higgins shared four centuries in a high-quality start to their World Championship final at the Crucible.
The pair are locked together at 4-4 heading into Sunday’s second session after both men signalled their intent in style.
Trump made the first move against the four-time champion, taking the first two frames before Higgins responded with a superb clearance of 139.
But Trump, who had eased past Gary Wilson in his Saturday semi-final, posted a 105 of his own in response to take a 3-1 lead into the mid-session interval.
After edging a final-frame decider against David Gilbert on Saturday afternoon Higgins had criticised the scheduling, but he showed few ill effects as he stormed back in the second part of the afternoon session.
First the 43-year-old Scot posted a break of 69, then he pounced on a Trump error and seized a second chance to level the scores at 3-3.
Higgins moved ahead with a 103 but once again Trump responded to his opponent’s century with one of his own, a 105 teeing up a mouthwatering second session later on Sunday.
