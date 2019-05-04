Rodney Hood the hero for Portland Trail Blazers in fourth overtime

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Denver Nuggets in quadruple overtime to earn a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semi-final series.

Rodney Hood was the hero of a thrilling game three, registering seven of Portland’s last nine points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 18.6 seconds left on the clock, to help lift the Blazers to a 140-137 victory at Moda Center.

In only the second game of four overtimes in NBA play-off history – the last being in 1953 between the Boston Celtics and the Syracuse Nationals – Friday night’s marathon contest saw CJ McCollum match his play-off career high of 41 points, including a combined 18 in the four overtimes.

Hood finished with 19 points and Damian Lillard had 28 in the hard-fought victory which extended Portland’s home winning streak to 12 matches.

More nail-biting moments followed Hood’s go-ahead basket as Nikola Jokic missed a vital free throw to deny Denver a tie with 5.6 seconds remaining.

The MVP candidate recorded his third triple-double of the post-season, finishing with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists for the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics 123-116 to take control of their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Bucks built a 2-1 series lead before heading to Boston for game four.

George Hill and Khris Middleton also finished in double figures, adding 21 and 20 points respectively.