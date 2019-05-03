Plenty to be decided as Premier League heads into home straight

The raging title race between Manchester City and Liverpool will dominate the penultimate weekend of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Both sides are pushing to claim the big prize and will look to continue their momentum, while Cardiff are fighting what is looking an increasingly losing battle to remain in the division.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the action.

Liverpool look to ex-factor in title race

Two former Liverpool mangers in Brendan Rodgers (left) and Rafael Benitez (right) could have a say in the title run-in. (Nick Potts/PA)

With neither Manchester City nor Liverpool blinking in the run-in, the battle for the Premier League title remains the most exciting in years.

The Reds could be given a helping hand this weekend courtesy of two of their former managers, with a trip to face Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle on Saturday night. A win would return Jurgen Klopp’s side to the summit.

City play 48 hours later against a Leicester side resurgent under Brendan Rodgers, who came so close to delivering the title to Anfield in 2014.

Liverpool fans will be hoping Benitez does not make things difficult at St James’ Park before putting their hopes on Rodgers to give them the upper hand heading into the final weekend.

May the fourth be with you

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to settle for Europa League football next season. (Martin Rickett/PA)

While the two title protagonists continue at an unrelenting pace, the battle for the rest of the top four has been littered with errors and defeats.

After all four teams stuttered in recent weeks, Tottenham and Arsenal both lost last weekend while Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Spurs, on the back of their Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat to Ajax, head to Bournemouth in Saturday’s early kick-off knowing a win will guarantee qualification for next season’s tournament.

Chelsea are strong favourites to join them but any slip-up against Watford will give Arsenal and United, currently in fifth and sixth respectively, renewed hope of a top-four finish.

Fight or flight for Bluebirds and Seagulls

Neil Warnock’s Cardiff must beat Crystal Palace on Saturday to stand any realistic hope of survival. (Anthony Devlin/PA)

After losing at relegated Fulham last weekend, Cardiff are now the heavy favourites to join the Whites and Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Neil Warnock welcomes former club Crystal Palace to south Wales on Saturday evening knowing anything other than a rare victory will seal their fate, as their worse goal difference means even a point will only prolong the inevitable.

However, picking up a 10th win of the season would ramp up the pressure on Brighton, who go into the weekend four points clear of the drop zone but face a tricky trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Wolves in seventh heaven

Diogo Jota scored the winner as Wolves beat FA Cup finalists Watford last Saturday. (Nigel French/PA)

Not since George Burley guided Ipswich to a remarkable fifth-placed finish in 2001 has a newly-promoted side mixed as high up in the Premier League table as Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side can all-but assure themselves of ending their first season back in the top flight in seventh place if they beat relegated Fulham at Molineux on Saturday.

Caretaker boss Scott Parker has led the Cottagers to three successive wins since their relegation was confirmed but Wolves will be confident of getting the job done in front of their own fans, knowing Europa League football may still beckon next season.

Golden goals

Mohamed Salah scored twice in Liverpool’s win over Huddersfield to claim top-spot in the golden boot race. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Individual prizes are also still up in the air this season and the battle for the Premier League golden boot is likely to go the distance.

Dominated by players from teams in the title race, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool currently leads the way with 21 goals as he looks to retain the award from last season.

His team-mate Sadio Mane is a goal adrift, with Manchester City hotshot Sergio Aguero level with the Senegal international on 20.

There are a couple of outsiders still in with a chance of ending the campaign as the league’s top marksman, however, with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 19 and Jamie Vardy – the top English goalscorer – with 18 goals for Leicester.