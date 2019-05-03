Konta through to first clay-court final in Rabat

Johanna Konta reached the first clay-court final of her career with a straight-sets victory over Ajla Tomljanovic at the Morocco Open in Rabat.

The British number one beat Australian fourth seed Tomljanovic 6-2 7-6 (7) to move to within one match of a first tournament win in two years.

Konta’s serve was rarely threatened, and she secured victory over last year’s runner-up with a second match point in the second-set tie-break.

Seventh seed Konta will now face Maria Sakkari in the final. The Greek, seeded sixth, who won 6-4 6-4 against Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck.

At the Prague Open, the Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova missed out on a place in the final when she lost 6-3 6-0 to Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.

Karolina Muchova, also of the Czech Republic, will be her opponent following her 6-2 7-5 win over American Bernarda Pera.

In the qualifying stages for the Mutua Madrid Open, Australia’s Samantha Stosur lost 5-7 6-4 7-5 to Laura Siegemund of Germany.