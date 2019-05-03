Menu

Gilbert extends lead over Higgins in Crucible semi-final

Published:

The Scot made a series of uncharacteristic errors.

David Gilbert holds the advantage over John Higgins

David Gilbert extended his lead over John Higgins to four frames at the end of the morning session of the World Championship semi-final at the Crucible.

Gilbert punished the Scot for a series of uncharacteristic errors as he turned a 5-3 overnight advantage into a 10-6 lead ahead of the third session of their match on Friday evening.

Yet the 33-year-old may still be left feeling he missed a chance due to a performance by Higgins which BBC commentator John Virgo described as “one of the worst in all his years of coming here”.

Gilbert was not punished for a pair of early errors before he rattled in a break of 125 to clinch the opening frame of the morning.

Higgins’ error-strewn display allowed the world number 16 to make up for his own missed chances and drag his advantage to five frames at 8-3.

It could have been worse for Higgins in the 12th frame but a missed green from Gilbert allowed the Scot to dredge out his first frame of the day and hint at a shift of momentum.

Higgins looked to have seized his chance after the mid-session interval, winning the next two frames to move back to 8-6 and pile the pressure on Gilbert, experiencing the one-table set-up at the Crucible for the first time.

But the Tamworth player responded magnificently, with a break of 72 winning the penultimate frame and a nerveless final black after Higgins had hauled back a 50-point deficit, leaving him firmly in control.

