Trail Blazers neutralise Nuggets to level NBA play-off series

The Portland Trail Blazers held off a late rally from the Denver Nuggets to triumph 97-90 and level their play-off series at one game apiece.

Portland raced to an early lead in the second game of their Western Conference semi-finals, leading by 15 points at half-time and 14 at the start of the final quarter.

But the Nuggets pulled themselves back into contention and trailed by just five points in the final minute – only for Rodney Hood to seal victory for the Trail Blazers with two free throws 17 seconds before the buzzer.

GAME TWO FINAL SCORE: The Trail Blazers win Game 2 and even the series 1-1 behind CJ McCollum's 20 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST. Final score: Portland 97, Denver 90. Enes Kanter: 15 PTS, 9 REB; Dame Lillard: 14 PTS, 4 AST; Rodney Hood: 15 PTS, 3 BLK; Aminu: 11 PTS, 10 REB

Six Portland players finished in double figures, with CJ McCollum leading the way on 20 points and Enes Kanter adding another 15.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic was held to 16 points – a less dominating performance than his 37 points in game one.

The Trail Blazers take home court advantage into game three, which will take place on Friday night.