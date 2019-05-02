Holders Hampshire beat Sussex in thriller to edge closer to knockout berth

Defending champions Hampshire moved to the brink of securing a place in the Royal London One-Day Cup knockout stages following a thrilling nine-run win over Sussex at the Ageas Bowl.

Sussex lost four wickets in seven balls to fall agonisingly short of Hampshire’s 355 for five after David Wiese’s stunning 171 from 126 balls had threatened to complete a remarkable pursuit.

Tom Alsop and Aiden Markram struck centuries to leave Sussex needing to pull off a record chase that appeared even more unlikely when they slipped to 103 for five.

What a finish, what a game! ??@masoncrane32 holds his nerve in the final over in terrific fashion, combining with Tom Alsop to take the final two wickets in successive deliveries, dismissing @SussexCCC for 346 & taking us to a nine-run @OneDayCup win! ? pic.twitter.com/jH4TuQVaov

— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 2, 2019

But Wiese took centre stage, clubbing 14 fours and nine sixes, as he beat the Sussex record List A individual score that Luke Wright had set at 166 only five days ago.

Wiese combined with skipper Ben Brown in a 232-run stand that appeared set to steal the game away only for the South African to fall with 13 runs required, becoming one of three Kyle Abbott wickets, and prompt the late collapse of four wickets as Sussex were bowled out for 346.

Hampshire sit four points clear of the chasing pack in the South Group and their place in the knockout stages will be confirmed if either Somerset, Sussex or Middlesex drop any points in their remaining games.

Lancashire’s fifth consecutive win moved them level at the top of the North Group following a rain-affected 30-run victory over Derbyshire at Old Trafford.

— Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) May 2, 2019

Keaton Jennings struck 84 while Australian left-hander Jake Lehmann marked his Red Rose debut with an unbeaten 77 as the hosts posted 239 for six from 38 overs.

Derbyshire could only manage 209 for seven as their hopes of progressing suffered a major blow.

Last season’s finalists Kent registered their first win at the seventh attempt with a comfortable eight-wicket win over fellow strugglers Surrey.

— Kent Cricket ? (@KentCricket) May 2, 2019

Matt Milnes claimed three wickets as Surrey were bowled out for just 127 and Daniel Bell-Drummond top-scored with 41 as Kent reached the target in 28 overs.

Surrey drop to the bottom of the South Group after a sixth defeat in seven matches.