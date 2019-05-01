Menu

Wilson sees off Carter to reach World Championships semi-finals

UK & international sports

The 33-year-old has found form at the Crucible after six years off the tour.

Gary Wilson is through to the last four at the Betfred World Championship

Gary Wilson continued his remarkable career resurrection by beating Ali Carter 13-9 and reaching the semi-finals of the World Championships for the first time.

The Wallsend 33-year-old spent six years off the tour and endured stints as a taxi driver, a bar man and a production line worker in a frozen foods factory before grasping his second chance in the sport.

And Wilson continued to make the most of his opportunity as a nerveless opening break of 117 paved the way to convert a 9-7 overnight advantage into a place in the Crucible’s fabled one-table set-up.

Wilson said: “I dropped off the tour and I wasn’t good enough to get back on. I was having all these uncertain times when I didn’t know if I was going to be a pro again.

“I was desperate to get back on the tour and just scrape a living. So to go from that point to where I am now, in the one-table set-up, is absolutely amazing and the sort of thing you dream of.”

Tenacious Carter had shown signs of life after Wilson’s strong start, winning two consecutive frames including a break of 128 to narrow the deficit, but his opponent responded and a 72 in the last saw him over the line.

Wilson, whose only previous Crucible appearance saw a first round defeat to Ronnie O’Sullivan two years ago, had beaten Luca Brecel and former champion Mark Selby to reach the quarter-finals.

And he was clearly in no mood to bring his unexpected run to an end as he repelled the challenge of two-time former finalist Carter, who praised Wilson for producing “the performance of his life”.

Reflecting on a now-guaranteed career-best payday of at least £100,000, Wilson added: “I remember situations when I was struggling for money and wondering what job I was going to do.

“I’d been playing since I was eight years old and I had put my heart and soul into it. I had missed school and nights out with my mates. All this makes it feel worthwhile.”

John Higgins won the last four frames of the session to establish a 9-7 lead over title favourite Neil Robertson ahead of the conclusive session of the last eight clash on Wednesday night.

Six-time World Championship runner-up Jimmy White has been rewarded with a new two-year tour card.

White’s 39-year career appeared to be over after he suffered a 10-4 defeat to Carter in the second round of this year’s qualifying competition.

But World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said: “It was a no-brainer. We don’t forget who we owe, and this sport owes Jimmy White.”

UK & international sports

