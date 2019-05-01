Sir Dave Brailsford does not rule out women’s Team Ineos possibility

Sir Dave Brailsford has suggested he could use the backing of Britain’s richest man to form a women’s Team Ineos.

Brailsford faced repeated calls for Team Sky to launch a women’s squad but said he would not be interested in doing so unless there was funding to compete at the highest level.

That was never deemed possible before now but Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe certainly has the resources and Brailsford indicated it was a possibility at the Team Ineos launch on Wednesday.

?️ “This is a momentous day for the team, our fans and cycling in general. It is the start of an exciting new chapter for us and we’re all really looking forward to our future with @INEOS at the helm” – Sir Dave Brailsford pic.twitter.com/gPGJte92ad — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) May 1, 2019

“The reality of the situation is that we’ve been spending the last few months to get the kit and the bikes and the branding changed and it’s been a monumental task in itself,” Brailsford said when asked if a women’s team was possible.

“In the next few weeks and months I’m sure we’ll sit down and discuss our future direction and other opportunities.

“I am not averse to it though.”