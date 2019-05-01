Bolton’s first-team squad available for weekend clash with Nottingham Forest

Bolton’s first-team squad will be available for Sunday’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest after going on strike over unpaid wages.

Wanderers’ game against Brentford, which was due to be played last weekend, was postponed after the squad refused to play in protest at a series of delays to wage payments.

But Bolton will face Forest on Sunday after the first-team players agreed to participate.

An EFL statement read: “Bolton Wanderers have confirmed to the EFL that its first-team squad will be available for the club’s away fixture against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

“As a result, the game will take place as originally scheduled on Sunday 5 May, kick-off 12.30pm along with all other Sky Bet Championship fixtures.

“The EFL Board will determine on Thursday 2 May as to what arrangements are to be put in place in regards to last week’s suspended fixture with Brentford and details will be confirmed in due course.”

The EFL recently extended the deadline for former Watford owner Laurence Bassini to complete a takeover of Bolton.

Bassini had been tipped to buy the club from Ken Anderson but the original deadline for a deal passed on Monday with nothing in place.

However, the takeover could be resurrected after Bolton announced an extension.

“Further to the club statement made on the Saturday 27 April 2019 both Ken Anderson and Laurence Bassini, and their respective advisors, have held further dialogue,” read a statement on Bolton’s website on Tuesday.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey was due to hold talks with Bolton’s prospective new owner on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

“All parties are working for the best outcome for the football club and its supporters and everyone’s efforts are focused on a successful conclusion.

“Following the arrangement for Mr Bassini to meet with (EFL chief executive) Shaun Harvey this (Tuesday) evening, it has been agreed that the previous deadline for conclusion set as the close of business Monday has been extended to allow these discussions to take place.

“All parties have agreed that in the event of the EFL not being satisfied with the proposed funding structure presented by Mr Bassini then negotiations will cease with immediate effect and Mr Bassini will withdraw his interest in the club.

“No further statement will be made by either party prior to the mutual deadline set for conclusion of the matter.”