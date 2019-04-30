The good, the bad and the injured: England’s World Cup hopefuls

England named their provisional 15-man World Cup squad a fortnight ago, but plenty has taken place in the intervening period.

Here, Press Association Sport assesses how the chosen men have fared.

Jason Roy: After two cheap dismissals for Surrey, the swashbuckling opener injured his back in his third innings of the season and has been withdrawn from England’s next two matches as a precaution.

Jonny Bairstow: A roaring success in his first Indian Premier League campaign, averaging 55.62 at a strike rate of 157.24 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Joe Root: Has only been granted a couple of Championship outings for Yorkshire but looked in rude health, scoring 73, 130no and 94.

Eoin Morgan: No half-centuries in seven county innings but the England captain was in sound form over the winter and has spent enough time at the crease to keep ticking over.

Jos Buttler: Victim of a highly-controversial ‘Mankad’ dismissal at the hands of Ravichandran Ashwin early in his IPL stint but found his best form with a 43-ball 89 for Rajasthan Royals before leaving for the birth of his first child.

Ben Stokes: An underwhelming stint in India for the all-rounder, who conceded 18 off the final over to cost Rajasthan the game against Chennai Super Kings and struggled for runs. He later missed games due to an injury concern and did not bowl in his last three matches.

Alex Hales: Discarded from the squad by England’s managing director of cricket, Ashley Giles, after newspaper revelations of two failed drugs tests. The batsman’s representatives appear unimpressed with the handling of the situation but his tournament dreams are now dead.

Joe Denly: The all-rounder’s entire output for Kolkata Knight Riders consisted of one game, a golden duck and no overs bowled. Has suffered with back spasms since returning to Kent.

Moeen Ali: A trusted player for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Took

only six wickets in 11 games but bowled with admirable control with an impressive economy rate of 6.76.

Chris Woakes: His troublesome knee issues meant a slow start to the season but he found some form against Durham last week, making 50 and bowling tidily. Unhappy with how comments on Jofra Archer were reported.

Liam Plunkett: Started the season lethargically, with modest showings in four-day and 50-over cricket but took six wickets in his last two appearances.

Adil Rashid: Banked only two dismissals in three Royal London Cup matches but there are no real concerns over a player who has become a reliable performer with white ball in hand.

Mark Wood: After rebooting his career with a dynamite tour of the West Indies, the Durham paceman has yet to be seen since returning owing to his longstanding ankle problem. Has been withdrawn from England’s next two games.

David Willey: Steady performances for Yorkshire thus far, with best figures of two for 26 and a top score of 72no.

Tom Curran: Caught the eye with ball in hand in his early appearances but has not featured for Surrey since April 19 with knee and calf complaints.