Gary Wilson battles back to claim advantage over Ali Carter
Carter had claimed the opening three frames.
Gary Wilson reeled off five frames in succession to gain the upper hand against Ali Carter following the opening session of their World Championship quarter-final in Sheffield.
A total clearance of 135 had helped Carter race into a 3-0 lead and extended his streak of frames won to nine, the two-time Crucible runner-up having taken six in a row to beat Zhou Yuelong 13-9 on Monday.
However, Wilson stopped the rot with a break of 109 in the final frame before the mid-session interval and carried on where he left off after the break with contributions of 86, 134 and 55 to move 5-3 ahead.
The same quality was largely absent in the day’s second quarter-final, with Kyren Wilson managing a highest break of just 46 in the first eight frames against David Gilbert.
Wilson, who had produced centuries in the last two frames to beat Barry Hawkins 13-11 in round two, somehow scrapped his way into a 4-3 lead before Gilbert, who had earlier made breaks of 68 and 60, saved the best until last with a 109 clearance to level at 4-4.
Both matches resume at 7pm on Tuesday before playing to a finish on Wednesday.
