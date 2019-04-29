Winks set to miss rest of season after groin surgery

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is set to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing groin surgery.

The 23-year-old England international is recovering following an operation on Monday, his club have confirmed.

A club statement read: “Harry Winks has today undergone groin surgery. The England midfielder will be monitored by our medical staff as he continues his recovery before commencing rehabilitation.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s side play the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at home to Ajax on Tuesday and the second leg in Amsterdam on May 8.

Tottenham also need three more points from their remaining two Premier League games to guarantee a top-four finish this season.

Winks, a regular under Pochettino this season, has not appeared for Tottenham since sustaining the injury in their Champions League quarter-final win against Manchester City earlier this month.

He has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this term and won two senior caps for England after making his debut against Spain in October, but now looks likely to miss out on the Nations League Finals later this summer.