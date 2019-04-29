Trump plays down title chances as he storms past Ding to reach quarter-finals

Judd Trump insisted he is still “leagues” away from winning an elusive first World Championship title despite reeling off six consecutive frames to sink Ding Junhui.

Trump, who made his solitary final appearance in 2011, turned a 7-9 deficit into a 13-9 victory over the Chinese player to set up a quarter-final against Scotland’s Stephen Maguire.

But the 29-year-old has been far from happy with his form in the tournament having squeezed through his first round match against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, and believes others stand a far better chance of success.

Judd Trump reeled off six frames in a row to secure victory (Simon Cooper/PA)

Trump said: “I’ve probably been the worst player of the whole tournament so far so I knew I had to raise my game and I was prepared to go out there and fight.

“You have to look at Neil Robertson and Kyren Wilson – those two are leagues above the standard I’ve seen in the tournament so far, so I just have to keep competing and hope my chance will come.”

Trump quickly erased any lingering frustration from an erratic opening session with a break of 93 in the first frame of the evening to reduce the deficit to one.

And with Ding, like Trump a former finalist who is still chasing the sport’s major prize, struggling to get a look-in, Trump went on to make three more half centuries then a 103 to move within one of victory.

After completing the job, Trump, who is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career with three titles including the Masters, relished his meeting with Maguire.

“He is a very fiery character who can intimidate you if you’re not playing well,” added Trump. “We’ve had a good few battles over the years. If I start like I have in my last two matches again, I’ll be going home.”

Earlier, Wilson rose to the occasion to reel off back-to-back centuries and seal a 13-11 victory over Barry Hawkins in a record-breaking second round meeting.

? @KyrenWilson: "I had to draw on that experience" Wilson is into his fourth Crucible quarter final. David Gilbert; his first. Will experience be the difference? They've both had career-best seasons #ilovesnooker @Betfred pic.twitter.com/hhdyZSCSyO — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) April 29, 2019

Breaks of 125 and 132 in the last two frames saw Wilson erase an overnight deficit of 9-7 as he took the total of tons in the match to nine – a new mark for a best-of-25 match in Sheffield.

Wilson’s break in the penultimate frame saw him edge in front for the first time in a match in which he had trailed 6-1, after Hawkins scored four centuries of his own in the first session.

Wilson said: “Towards the end I reeled off the games very comfortably. I’ve worked really hard for this event and that’s the time you rely on it and it comes out.”

Ali Carter drew on his renowned fighting spirit to reel off six successive frames and turn a 9-7 overnight deficit into a 13-9 victory over fellow qualifier Zhou Yuelong.

Ali Carter is through to the quarter-finals (Simon Cooper/PA)

The two-time finalist, who has twice beaten cancer and also suffers from Crohn’s Disease, will next face another qualifier, Gary Wilson, in his sixth career appearance in the last eight.

Consecutive breaks of 72 helped Carter nudge in front and, with Zhou appearing to wilt under the pressure, the Essex player kept his focus in a scrappy session to get over the line.

Carter said: “I feel like I’ve swum the channel to get through that match. It’s just the fight I’ve got in me, and if I didn’t have it maybe I wouldn’t be here today.

“I feel like maybe I deserve to be world champion. I’ve lost twice in the final to Ronnie (O’Sullivan). I’m not really bothered about the other tournaments any more – this is the only one that matters.”

John Higgins edged a marathon clash with Stuart Bingham (Dave Howarth/PA)

John Higgins booked his place in his 15th career quarter-final with an attritional 13-11 win over Stuart Bingham.

Resuming at 8-8, Higgins racked up an opening break of 97, while he would have Bingham to thank for spurning a series of opportunities to take control.

After moving within one frame of victory, Higgins knuckled down with a 63 to set up a last-eight clash with title favourite Neil Robertson.

John Higgins is through to his FIFTEENTH Crucible quarter final #ilovesnooker @Betfred pic.twitter.com/jaccOjlC5N — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) April 29, 2019

Higgins, who described a schedule which requires him to start his last-eight match on Tuesday afternoon as “bonkers” and “crazy”, added: “He (Robertson) is not the tournament favourite for no reason.

“He’s the type of player who will add a few more world titles to his CV I’m sure. He could be winning world titles in any era because he’s that good.

“But I’ve put a bit of work in before coming here, so I was coming out better prepared than I have been for the rest of the season.”