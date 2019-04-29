Real Betis defender Zou Feddal rescues late Espanyol point

Zou Feddal scored an equaliser four minutes into stoppage time to spare Sergio Canales’ blushes as Real Betis claimed a 1-1 LaLiga draw with Espanyol on Monday.

Hosts Betis, who insisted last week that they would not sack under-pressure coach Quique Setien before the end of the season, fell behind after Canales’ careless pass across his own penalty area was intercepted by Borja Iglesias after 37 minutes.

Though Iglesias’ initial effort was blocked on the line by Aissa Mandi, he collected the rebound and squared to Sergi Darder for a simple finish.

Canales then completely miscued a header from what looked set to be Betis’ best chance to level, before Iglesias had a goal disallowed after he strayed marginally offside.

But Feddal met Giovani Lo Celso’s cross with a left-footed volley deep into second-half stoppage time to rescue a draw that does little for either club’s European aspirations.

Both sides now sit six points adrift of Athletic Bilbao in seventh, which – as things stand, with Copa del Rey finalists Barcelona and Valencia already in qualifying positions – is the target to achieve continental football next season.