Football rumours from the media

Romelu Lukaku is keen to join Juventus in the summer if he is forced to leave Manchester United, according to The Sun. It is understood the Red Devils could look to offload the 25-year-old when the transfer window opens, with the Belgium forward willing to join Juventus to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo, the paper says.

New Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is targeting Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson for a summer transfer, The Sun claims. The 27-year-old has also attracted the attention of West Ham and Chelsea, but could be tempted by a move to Leicester, the paper says.

Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson has reportedly caught the attention of Leicester (Mark Kerton/PA)

Manchester City are monitoring Luka Jovic as they look to bolster their attacking ranks, the Daily Mail reports. The paper claims City have been watching the 21-year-old at Eintracht Frankfurt games for several months, although Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping tabs on him.

Liverpool target Timo Werner has reportedly agreed terms on a transfer to Bayern Munich. The Daily Mirror says reports in Germany suggest the RB Leipzig striker, who has also been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid, is set to head to the Allianz Arena.

Emiliano Martinez: Arsenal are considering promoting the goalkeeper to be Bernd Leno’s number two next season after Petr Cech hangs up his gloves, according to The Sun. The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Reading but is being monitored ahead of a return to the Emirates and being part of the first-team set-up, the paper says.

Josip Vukovic: Chelsea are one of several clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Maritimo’s Croatian midfielder. TalkSPORT says Vukovic has also been scouted by Leicester City, Watford and Wolves.