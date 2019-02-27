Samir Nasri struggles to inspire West Ham on Etihad Stadium return

Samir Nasri faced his old club Manchester City on Wednesday as West Ham visited the Etihad Stadium, while there was also a return for Hammers and former Citizens boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Nasri, a two-time Premier League winner with City, came into the starting line-up for his fourth appearance since joining the east Londoners in December on a deal until the end of the season.

His final City appearance had come as a substitute in a home match against West Ham in August 2016, shortly before he headed to Sevilla on loan.

Here, Press Association Sport assesses how the 31-year-old French playmaker fared in Wednesday’s contest as West Ham were beaten 1-0.

Creativity

Nasri, deployed in the number 10 position behind Andy Carroll, found himself in the same situation as the entire West Ham team in the first half – not having the ball very much. With City absolutely bossing possession, the visitors were rarely doing any kind of attacking, and the former Arsenal man only got a handful of touches. One pass up the left flank was intercepted and another out to the right reached its target, only for the move to then break down. He was then involved in a series of nice, short passes as Pellegrini’s men enjoyed a brief spell with the ball just before half time – each touch being met with an ‘Ole’ from West Ham fans – before that too amounted to nothing.

Goal threat

None of Nasri’s touches were shots – West Ham did not register any during the first half. He subsequently departed at the interval, being substituted for Manuel Lanzini.

Overall

An underwhelming return for Nasri. His half-time substitution was perhaps an indication of where the player’s fitness is at the moment, having joined West Ham as a doping suspension ended and having not played for a club since November 2017.