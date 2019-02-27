Norwich player cleans manager’s car after spinning wheel dictates his fine

Two hurt in two-car crash in Telford
A woman and a child have been hurt in a two-car crash in Telford that is causing traffic chaos.
Advertising
Marco Stiepermann took his chances on the wheel, and landed himself the job of cleaning Daniel Farke’s motor.
Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann was made to clean boss Daniel Farke’s car after a spinning wheel decided his fine.
Stiepermann, 28, was filmed by goalkeeper Tim Krul spinning a multicoloured wheel with a number of options written on it, such as “No fine,” “x5” and “Neighbour to the right pays”.
The attacking midfielder might have wished he had settled for his initial fine however, after landing on “Clean the manager’s car (Inside outside).”
Krul was on hand again to film Stiepermann honouring the wheel’s decision, the German taking advantage of the warm weather to hose down manager Farke’s motor.
“Nice day for it,” Krul wrote on Twitter.
Norwich are currently top of the Championship and travel to Millwall on Saturday as the business end of the season approaches.
Advertising
A woman and a child have been hurt in a two-car crash in Telford that is causing traffic chaos.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.