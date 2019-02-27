Maria Sharapova withdraws from Miami Open after undergoing shoulder surgery

Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from next month’s Miami Open after undergoing minor shoulder surgery.

The 31-year-old former world number one announced she had had a “small procedure” on her right shoulder on Instagram.

“As many of you know, I have struggled with shoulder pain since last summer,” Sharapova said.

“For 10 weeks post US Open, I focused on getting my rotator cuff and scapula strong to support a surgically repaired fraying tendon and a small labrum tear.

"Although my shoulder got strong, it didn't help the pain on impact. After a few different opinions in a few different countries, last week I had a small procedure done which will take a few weeks to heal.

“Although my shoulder got strong, it didn’t help the pain on impact. After a few different opinions in a few different countries, last week I had a small procedure done which will take a few weeks to heal.

“Although this has been a very long process, I am incredibly committed to getting back strong and more importantly without the pain I was playing with at the beginning of the year.”

Sharapova, currently 29th in the WTA rankings, reached the last 16 of the Australian Open earlier this year, but has not won a tournament since the Tianjin Open in October 2017. The Miami Open is due to start on March 18.