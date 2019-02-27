Advertising
Hamstring injury sidelines England opener Jason Roy
Ben Stokes was fit enough to be selected in Grenada.
Jason Roy was absent from England’s fourth one-day international against the West Indies due to a minor hamstring complaint.
The opener, who started the series with a 65-ball century in Barbados, experienced tightness in his left hamstring during a warm-up session in Grenada on Monday.
England were training on the outfield when Roy began experiencing discomfort but the game was eventually washed out without a ball being bowled.
As a result he was not been risked, with Alex Hales opening alongside Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Ben Stokes back in the XI.
Stokes had been set to miss the previous game after rolling his ankle during fielding practice at the weekend.
