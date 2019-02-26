Talking points ahead of the European Indoor Championships

The European Indoor Championships begin in Glasgow on Friday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the talking points surrounding the British squad.

Laura Muir must match the expectations

It is the 25-year-old’s home track and she is expected to defend her 1,500m and 3,000m titles.

A indoor mile record in February underlined her form and there is genuine belief she can become a global star.

With the World Championships starting in September and the Olympics coming around next year it can prove a springboard for further success but Muir must grab the chance.

Can Richard Kilty claim a surprise hat-trick?

Advertising

Im getting faster and faster after surgery & heading in the right direction to defend my title. To be left out of a home championships at the hands of a selectors who I have time and time proved myself & brought them 3 major golds out of 3 as defending champion is a dream crusher — Richard Kilty (@RKilty1) February 17, 2019

The defending 60m champion was left out by British Athletics after failing to reach the 6.60-seconds qualifying time.

It continued the debate over whether they had set the right time, with European Athletics’ mark of 6.78 seconds, and only Ojie Edoburun was initially picked for the British squad.

Kilty was vocal in his criticism towards British Athletics and it would be a little embarrassing for the governing body should he claim a third 60m indoor crown.

Advertising

Will Katarina Johnson-Thompson maintain her rise?

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is going for gold in Glasgow (Simon Cooper/PA)

Defending champion Nafi Thiam, also the world and Olympic champion, is out with a calf problem, leaving ‘KJT’ as a narrow favourite in the pentathlon.

She came second to Thiam at the European Championships in August ahead of Ivona Dadic and Anouk Vetter, who came fourth and fifth, and who are due to compete in Glasgow.

Now living and training in France, Johnson-Thompson has continued to improve having won the world indoor title and Commonwealth heptathlon last year.

Will Asha Philip claim just her second major individual medal?

Asha Philip is trying to defend her 60m title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asha Philip is now in the sprint shadow of Dina Asher-Smith but is going for a 60m title defence.

The victory in Serbia is still her only major individual medal with her main success in the 4x100m relays.

She beat Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson in the 60m heats at the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham before being coming second behind the Jamaican in February’s final so is in good form.