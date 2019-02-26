Advertising
Jayasuriya handed two-year ban for breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption code
The former Sri Lanka captain and chair of selectors was accused of failing to co-operate with an investigation into corruption.
Sanath Jayasuriya has been banned from all cricket for two years after admitting breaching two counts of the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Code.
Jayasuriya, formerly Sri Lanka’s captain and chair of selectors, was accused of failing to co-operate with an investigation into corruption, and delaying or obstructing an investigation, after the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit issued a demand to examine his mobile phones.
Having admitted both breaches Jayasuriya, 49, has accepted a sanction of being suspended from all cricket-related activities for two years.
Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ACU, said in a statement: “This conviction under the Code demonstrates the importance of participants in cricket cooperating with investigations.
“Compelling participants to cooperate under the Code is a vital weapon in our efforts to rid our sport of corruptors. These rules are essential to maintain the integrity of our sport.”
Jayasuriya played 110 Test matches and 445 one-day internationals for Sri Lanka, and was part of their World Cup-winning side in 1996.
He also played for Somerset, Lancashire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire and retired in 2012 before becoming Sri Lanka chairman of selectors.
The ICC said the conviction of Jayasuriya was part of a much broader investigation into corruption in Sri Lankan cricket.
The ACU recently held an amnesty resulting in 11 players and other participants coming forward with new information.
Marshall added: “The amnesty has worked very well and has delivered significant new and important intelligence. This new information has assisted a number of our ongoing investigations and has resulted in some new investigations getting under way.
“I am very grateful to those who participated in the amnesty and – as a result of the information shared – we now have a much clearer picture of the situation in Sri Lanka and our investigations are continuing.”
