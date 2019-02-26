Ankle injury rules Cory Hill out of remainder of Six Nations

Lock Cory Hill has been ruled out of Wales’ final push for the Guinness Six Nations title and Grand Slam.

The Dragons forward will miss Wales’ games against Scotland and Ireland because of an ankle injury.

The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed Hill’s absence from the fixtures at Murrayfield on March 9 and then in Cardiff seven days later.

WALES SQUAD UPDATE ? Second row Cory Hill ruled out of remainder of #GuinnessSixNations campaign due to ankle injury sustained against England on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7dvi0BOV4n — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 26, 2019

Hill was hurt during Wales’ 21-13 victory over England at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. He scored a try as his team wiped out a seven-point interval deficit.

Wales will win the Six Nations if they defeat Scotland and Ireland, and also secure a first tournament clean sweep since 2012.

Hill, 27, has played a key role during Wales’ 12-game unbeaten run that stretches back to February last year.

Adam Beard could be given an opportunity with Cory Hill out (David Davies/PA)

With Hill now sidelined, Adam Beard and Jake Ball are among the options as skipper Alun Wyn Jones’ second-row partner in Edinburgh.

“Cory was outstanding on Saturday,” Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins told WRU TV.

“He scored a try as well and is a fantastic player for us and a good guy to have around the squad, so he is certainly going to be a loss.

“But any loss is someone else’s opportunity, and we have some fantastic players in that position as well.

“I am sad for Cory, but it is an opportunity for someone else.”

Wales have beaten Scotland on four of their last five visits to Murrayfield, and they will head north as firm favourites for another win.

Jenkins added: “It will certainly be a tough game for us in two weeks’ time.

“For us, there is one focus and one focus only, and that is Scotland. There is nothing else after that as far as we’re concerned.

“So we need to prepare properly, prepare well and be ready for a really tough encounter, which I am sure we will get.”

Neil Jenkins is expecting a tough test at Murrayfield (David Davies/PA)

The dust has just about settled on a stunning victory over England, which has put Wales in pole position to mark head coach Warren Gatland’s final Six Nations campaign with silverware.

“It’s always an incredible game playing England, let alone in those circumstances – with both sides unbeaten in the first two games and with England playing exceptionally well in the first two games,” Jenkins said.

“We certainly had to up our game from the first two (against France and Italy), and I think we did that.

“The boys were sensational from the first to the last minute.

“From my point of view, and I know I’m biased, I thought we fully deserved it and it was an outstanding performance.”