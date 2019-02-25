Tottenham boss Pochettino charged by FA after outburst at ref Dean

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association following his side’s defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

The Spurs boss became engaged in a lengthy and heated exchange with referee Mike Dean after the full-time whistle at Turf Moor.

Pochettino had watched his men slip to a 2-1 defeat which damaged their Premier League title aspirations.

A statement from the FA read: “Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the game against Burnley on Saturday.

“It is alleged the Tottenham manager’s language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area – amounted to improper conduct.

“He has until 6pm on February 28, 2019 to respond to the charge.”

Dean has now been redirected from fourth official duties in Tottenham’s game at Chelsea on Wednesday to avoid any potential for further conflict with Pochettino.

Mike Dean will no longer act as fourth official for Tottenham’s match with Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

He will now be on the touchline at Manchester City v West Ham instead of Stamford Bridge, with Kevin Friend taking his place.

Press Association Sport understands the move was made by the Professional Game Match Officlas Limited (PGMOL) to avoid a potential conflict with Pochettino.

As the Spurs boss walked across the pitch on Saturday, he spoke animatedly with Dean, who remained calm.

Mauricio Pochettino admitted after the match he crossed the line with his outburst (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pochettino’s Spanish assistant Jesus Perez jabbed his finger towards the face of Dean while the Argentinian was eventually led away by Burnley defender Phil Bardsley.

Pochettino did not reveal what was said or the reason for the strength of his feelings, with the only really contentious decision appearing to be the award of a corner that led to Chris Wood’s opening goal.

The outburst was out of character for Pochettino, who said before the charge was announced he would not contest any disciplinary action, admitting he may have “crossed the line”.