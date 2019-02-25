Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
Wales kept their Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam hopes alive with a 21-13 victory over England in Cardiff on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Manchester City beat Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final to lift the trophy for the third time in four seasons.
Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted in the closing minutes of extra time at Wembley, staying on the field despite his number being shown on the board.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the best pictures from a packed weekend of sporting action.
